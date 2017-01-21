MORE LOCAL STORIES

One of my co-workers at the Dallas power plant where I worked in the 1970's had a son who got involved with a Road Rage driver on a Dallas street. According to witnesses, his son became involved with a man that was full of rage from a fight with his wife, and they happened to meet on the street by chance. (Most road rage incidents happen by chance) Instead of just leaving the crazy one alone, just swallowing self pride and ignoring the crazy man that rudely cut him off in traffic, he pursued the man who was full of rage, and it cost him his life. James' son felt safe, since he (illegally) carried a large caliber firearm in his car.

