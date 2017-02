MORE LOCAL STORIES

KENAI, Alaska (AP) – During Sharon Isaak's childhood in Soldotna, butchering and processing moose meat was a regular family activity.

Though the old bone saws are still in the family and still doing their job, the way she uses the moose has changed. Isaak, a member of the Kenaitze Indian Tribe, said her family butchered moose strictly for meat. But since meeting Dena'ina elder Helen Dick in 2011, they've learned traditional ways to use what they'd previously discarded – tanning the skins with brain, making needles from the bones and storage sacks from the dried membrane around the animal's heart.