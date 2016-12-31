Homepage
Lovelock to celebrate incorporation centennial
Saturday, December 31, 2016 1:00 AM
Nearly a century ago, Lovelock was incorporated by the state of Nevada and city leaders plan to celebrate the centennial with special events. However, there will be competition along the I-80 corridor as the Winnemucca and Elko communities will also be celebrating a hundred years of incorporation.
Continue this story
Judge considers continuing services past graduation
Three cases were before Judge Michael Montero for drug court hearings.
Continue this story
BMFRC delivers Christmas
Each year, the Battle Mountain Family Resource Center (BMFRC) helps needy families to have a complete holiday experience. This year, they helped roughly 70 families by providing a full Christmas dinner and wrapped gifts for each family.
Continue this story
Lovelock woman gets probation for meth use
Yvette McElvain told the Court she slipped up and used. “Drugs are everywhere in this community. It’s so hard to get free of them,” she said to Judge Jim Shirley before he sentenced her for the unlawful use of a controlled substance, methamphetamine.
Continue this story
MORE LOCAL STORIES
County Commission meets Tuesday
Humboldt County Board of Commissioners will hold a regular meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 3 at 9:30 a.m. at the Humboldt County Court House. The following items will be discussed and possibly voted on.
Continue this story
The Lander County Cooperative Extension welcomes new Extension Educator
The University of Nevada Cooperative Extension (UNCE) welcomes their new Extension Educator — Lisa K. Taylor. Taylor recently joined the team with the Lander County Cooperative Extension (LCCE) on Dec. 12.
Continue this story
Agape Hospice in Battle Mountain receives $15,700 from the Newmont Legacy Fund
Agape Hospice received a generous donation from the Newmont Legacy Fund on Dec. 16. The organization plans to open for business in the first quarter of 2017, said Lois Erquiaga, director of Agape Hospice.
Continue this story
Backers of state control of US land gear up for new push
RENO — Backers of a plan to force the federal government to turn over control of millions of acres of land to Nevada are gearing up for new efforts in Congress and hoped-for support from President-elect Donald Trump.
Continue this story
Lowry girls basketball team finishes second at Varsity Elite Tournament
Lowry’s Brooklyn Waller drives the lane for a shot against Reed.
Lowry’s Brooklyn Backus battles for a rebound with a Reed player.
Lowry’s Hannah Hillyer drives the baseline for a shot in the championship game of the Varsity Elite Tournament against Reed on Wednesday night at McQueen High School in Reno.
•
•
•
Friday, December 30, 2016 1:00 AM
RENO — The Lowry High School girls basketball team didn’t have much time to celebrate Christmas at home, playing in the Varsity Elite Tournament in Reno this week.
Continue this story
Nevada adds three coaches
RENO — The bulk of the 2017 Nevada football coaching staff is now in place as first-year head coach Jay Norvell announced on Wednesday the addition of a defensive line coach, a strength coach and the return of former Wolf Pack standout Vai Taua as a special teams analyst.
Continue this story
Buckaroos finish up stay at Tri-State Holiday Invitational
With all the snow on the ground in northern Nevada, the Lowry High School boys basketball team escaped the cold weather for sunnier pastures at the Tri-State Holiday Classic in Las Vegas earlier this week.
Continue this story
Lowry wrestlers taking part in annual Sierra Nevada Classic
The Lowry High School wrestling team wrapped up its Christmas break at the Sierra Nevada Classic in Reno on Thursday.
Continue this story
Obituary: George Penola
George Penola was born in Eureka, Nevada on January 16, 1942 to Hattie Allison. George Penola left us on December 26, 2016. He was preceded in death by his mother Hattie Allison Schaeffer, stepfather Floyd Schaeffer, wife Edna Penola, brothers Ray Penola, Aldeen Penola, and Bill Schaeffer.
Obituary: Allen Dale Gibson
Allen Dale Gibson, 65, of Reno, went to our heavenly father on Friday, December 16, 2016. Allen’s wishes were to be cremated and a memorial service will be held Saturday, April 1, 2017. He was born on March 19, 1951 in Rock Springs, Wyoming to Dale and Deon Gibson.
New Arrivals for Dec. 28, 2016
New Arrivals for Dec. 27, 2016
New Arrivals for Dec. 21, 2016
New Arrivals for Dec. 15, 2016
New Arrivals for Dec. 9, 2016
New Arrivals for Nov. 23, 2016
New Arrivals for Nov. 19, 2016
Humboldt County Senior Center Menu
Humboldt County Pets at the Pound
The following animals were recently picked up by animal control.
Battle Mountain Senior Menu
Union Township Justice Court
Items in the Court Dispositions are compiled from public records contained in the Union Township Justice Court and the Sixth Judicial District Court. News4Nevada reports all felony hearings, misdemeanor convictions and dismissals for which the court releases information. When requested by the individual, N4N will post the person’s mug shot with their court disposition.
Winnemucca Police Blotter
Items in the Police Blotter are compiled from public information contained in Winnemucca Police Department reports. News4Nevada reports all incidents about which law-enforcement agencies release information. Charges or citations listed in the blotter do not imply guilt, which is determined in court. Mug shots are provided by law enforcement as part of the public record. Persons arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Humboldt County Sheriff's Report
Items in the Sheriff’s Report are compiled from public information contained in the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office report. News4Nevada reports all incidents about which law-enforcement agencies release information. Charges or citations listed in the blotter do not imply guilt, which is determined in court. Mug shots are provided by law enforcement as part of the public record. Persons arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Remembering what is important
As 2016 comes to a rapid end, we take the time to reflect on the past while at the same time we look forward to the opportunities afforded us in the future. Being one of the “older” generation, I recall the days when the television only had a handful of channels, there were not home computers and cell phones were yet to be introduced.
Leftovers
Bet you are thinking this is going to be about what to do with leftover turkey, ham, sweet potatoes and that oh so smooth chiffon punkin’ cheese cake. But although we could create a pile of talk about the mountains of extra luscious holiday green bean casserole and the stuffing we have stuffed ourselves with, my brain is taking another route. It’s still about Christmas though…
An Inspiration Moves On
As 2016 winds up, we reflect on the homages we paid to great professionals and human beings we’ve long admired as they graciously ended their illustrious careers. They included Vin Scully, Tim Duncan and Charles Osgood. We’ll deeply miss the mastery and character with which they executed their crafts and enriched our lives.
Humboldt County Pets of the Week
Meet Benji. He is a sweet poodle mix, about three to four years old. Benji loves to just be in a lap or near to someone. He sits but does not stay follows you where ever you go. Benji has a bad habit, though — he likes to steal food. He will need help to learn to mind his manners.
Boris is a younger adult male. He knows his hand signals and will sit, lay, stay, and shake hands. Boris loves to be on the move and would make a great walking or jogging partner.
This is Peanut. Peanut is a young Chihuahua mix with plenty of energy. Peanut loves squeaky toys and walks.
Popeye is a big boy who loves attention and to chase squeaky toys. He hasn’t brought any back yet. Popeye likes to walk but still pulls on his leash when excited.
•
•
•
•
Saturday, December 31, 2016 1:00 AM
These dogs are available from the Winnemucca City-County Animal Shelter.
Continue this story
WRFD bring Christmas to Harmony Manor and Quail Corner
On the day before Christmas, Winnemucca Rural Firemen visited residents and staff members at Harmony Manor Long Term Care Center and Quail Corner Memory Care Center to let them know they are remembered by their community and to hand out goodies.
Continue this story
Sonoma Heights Tigers of the Month
Sonoma Heights Tigers of the Month are chosen because of their kindness, leadership, hard work, perseverance, attitude and all-around involvement in our school.
Continue this story
Donations make school welding class possible
Metal for the high school welding class is donated. CarWil in Winnemucca, which does metal fabrication work for area mines and many other applications, has donated scrap metal to the high school. The local BLM office has donated scrap metal as well.
Continue this story
