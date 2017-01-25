Homepage | Classifieds | Community Resources | Jobs
An image.

Mote solar array could bring 150 jobs to Winnemucca
Wednesday, January 25, 2017 1:00 AM
Representatives from GP Joule came before the Humboldt County Commission and Winnemucca City Council to formally present on their Battle Mountain Project, which will be located off the Mote exit on I-80. GP Joule previously spoke to the commission in November, but gave more information on how the project would impact the area.
Continue this story
  • 2017 Cattlemen’s Update draws a crowd

    2017 Cattlemen’s Update draws a crowd

    A smart-phone GPS rangeland monitoring app, mathematical models that predict when calves should be weaned, and DNA testing to determine which bulls father the most offspring — this year’s Cattlemen’s Update made it clear it’s not your grandfather’s ranching operation any more. 
    Continue this story

  • Expect a new candidate for HGH CEO soon

    The process to find a new CEO for Humboldt General Hospital (HGH) is well on its way. Representatives from recruitment firm Hunter Ambrose spoke with the HGH Board of Trustees at their regular meeting on Jan. 18. Hunter Ambrose CEO Nicole Barbano and Vice President Andrea Koll spoke to the board and set a goal for the board to see candidates for the recently-vacated post as soon as the February 28 meeting. 
    Continue this story
  • Choosing treasurer no easy task

    Choosing treasurer no easy task

    “There's a deeper story to everything that happens and probably 90 percent of the time, that deeper story is not understood by anybody more than the commission,” Commissioner Doug Mills said.
    Continue this story
READ MORE NEWS: Humboldt | Lander | Pershing | State

MORE LOCAL STORIES

READ MORE NEWS: Humboldt | Lander | Pershing | State

SPORTS

Pershing County wrestlers shine at Vaquero Classic in Fernley
Pershing County's Eric Wagner earned his first championship title at the Vaquero Classic this past weekend.
Pershing County's Eric Wagner earned his first championship title at the Vaquero Classic this past weekend.
Wednesday, January 25, 2017 1:00 AM
Twenty-five teams and hundreds of athletes from Nevada and California took their turns on the mat at Fernley High School this past weekend, as the Vaqueros hosted their 17th annual tournament.
Continue this story

Announcements

  • Obituary: Gaynell Lee (Stone) Ashworth

    Native of Lovelock, Gaynell Lee (Stone) Ashworth, died at the home of her son, on January 5, 2017. 

  • Obituary: Jim Holland

    Jim Holland was born in Tennessee on March 7, 1919. He lived in Vacaville CA and worked as a general contractor for his company for over 20 years. 
READ MORE ANNOUNCEMENTS: Obituaries | Birth Announcements | Other

For the Record

  • Lake Township Justice Court

    Items in the Court Dispositions are compiled from public records contained in the Lake Township Justice Court. News4Nevada reports all felony hearings, misdemeanor convictions and dismissals for which the court releases information.

  • Pershing County Sheriff's Report

    Items in the Sheriff’s Report are compiled from public information contained in the Pershing County Sheriff’s Office report. News4Nevada reports all incidents about which law-enforcement agencies release information. Charges or citations listed in the blotter do not imply guilt, which is determined in court. Mug shots are provided by law enforcement as part of the public record. Persons arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

  • Lander County Sheriff's Report

    Items in the Sheriff’s Report are compiled from public information contained in the Lander County Sheriff’s Office report. News4Nevada reports all incidents about which law-enforcement agencies release information. Charges or citations listed in the blotter do not imply guilt, which is determined in court. Mug shots are provided by law enforcement as part of the public record. Persons arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
READ MORE ITEMS OF RECORD: Humboldt | Lander | Pershing

Columnists

  • Tough is not enough (part one)

    Tough is not enough (part one)

    Years ago, a new sports fad swept over America like a prairie grass fire on a windy day. The new sport came from the refined boxing matches of old. It was called “Toughman Contest.” When you got into the ring in a Toughman Contest, you had better be goshawful tough, or you wouldn't last long. In the late 1980's, my son Robert and I decided to drive to the big city of Texarkana to watch a Toughman Contest. It was our first venture watching that sport.
  • President Trump needs to stop biting

    President Trump needs to stop biting

    Trump needs to learn that he doesn’t need to bite at every shiny statement made by political adversaries who are trolling him.
  • January – Stalking Awareness

    January – Stalking Awareness

    Have you ever been stalked? Would you know if you were being stalked? Do you know someone who has or is being stalked? Stalking is illegal in ALL 50 states and the laws are in constant change as new ways to stalk people emerge. As we move around in our daily lives we never think someone is watching or waiting for us. We don’t expect people to take casual niceties as overtures of love. Stalking can cost you a job, your home and your sense of safety. 
READ MORE OPINION ITEMS: Columnists | Letters to the Editor

LIFESTYLE

Chamber banquet brings businesses together
The new Chamber of Commerce Board was introduced. (left to right) Angela Gonzalez, Amanda Harris, John Sandru, Liz Dias, Sonia Schoorl, Jodi Moore and Alicia Price.
The new Chamber of Commerce Board was introduced. (left to right) Angela Gonzalez, Amanda Harris, John Sandru, Liz Dias, Sonia Schoorl, Jodi Moore and Alicia Price.
Wednesday, January 25, 2017 1:00 AM
The union of small town businesses and other locals gathered on Jan. 19 for the annual Installation Banquet hosted by the Battle Mountain Chamber of Commerce. It was an absolute success, according to Chamber Executive Director Dawn McClary. The event was themed “Diamond in the Desert” which described the Battle Mountain atmosphere.
Continue this story
  • Parent recognized by LC School Board

    Parent recognized by LC School Board

    Each month, the Lander County School Board recognizes an individual or community organization. At the Jan. 17 regular meeting, the board recognized Walter Chacon for going above and beyond as a parent to help Battle Mountain Elementary School (BMES). 
    Continue this story
  • PCHS hosts blood drive

    PCHS hosts blood drive

    The PCHS Leadership Class hosted a blood drive on Thursday. Student body president Ben Shirley coordinated communication between UBS (United Blood Services) and the high school. He also got the word out about the event. Graduating senior Loree Jean Brimage gave blood for the first time.
    Continue this story
  • Warm smiles for Winterfest royalty

    Warm smiles for Winterfest royalty

    Lowry High School celebrated Winterfest last week with a number of activities over that time. Amaya Herrera and Brady Lange were crowned queen and king at halftime of Friday's night boys basketball game between Lowry and Churchill County. The other queen candidates were Brooklyn Backus and Annaleise Gabica. The king candidates were Troy Hardy and Branden Lipsettt. Continue this story
Subscribe | Advertise | Contact Us | Sitemap | Lifestyles
Winnemucca Publishing
News4Nevada 1022 Grass Valley Rd. Winnemucca, NV 89445
All materials contained on this site are protected by United States copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published or broadcast without the prior written permission of Winnemucca Publishing
Software © 1998 - 2017 1up! Software, All Rights Reserved
Signup