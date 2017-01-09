MORE LOCAL STORIES

Cottage Grove Historical Museum coordinator Tara Sue Hughart (center left) and board chair Becky Venice look over artifacts at the museum that include a coat which was worn by a survivor of the Titantic sinking. Museum volunteers plan to use a recently acquired Heritage All-Star Grant to preserve and update the exhibit.
EUGENE, Ore. (AP) – Two years ago, a couple from Belfast, Ireland, traveled to Cottage Grove, Ore., to see a coat that had been worn by a longtime resident who had survived the sinking of the Titanic.
The burgundy-colored wool coat, which was inherited by a relative of Marion Wright Woolcott, its original owner, is displayed at the Cottage Grove Historical Museum, reported The Register-Guard. While it draws some Titanic fanatics – the Irish couple had a relative who had helped build the Titanic – many do not even know it is there, museum volunteers said.
To draw more attention to the historic coat, the museum plans to use a $1,200 grant it recently received from the state to improve the exhibit in which it's displayed, said volunteer Cathy Bellavita.