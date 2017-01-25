MORE LOCAL STORIES

The new Chamber of Commerce Board was introduced. (left to right) Angela Gonzalez, Amanda Harris, John Sandru, Liz Dias, Sonia Schoorl, Jodi Moore and Alicia Price.
(left to right) Tyler Peterson, Nevada Peterson, Patty Larsgaard, Steve Larsgaard, Tom Brannon, Gail Brannon, and Alma Guzman enjoyed the entertainment and dinner at the annual Installation Banquet on Jan. 19.
Robin Sandru (left) and Chuck Sandru (right) played beautiful music for the dinner party.
Seven baskets were purchased and partially donated by local businesses.
The dessert table, strategically placed in the center, got many silent bids raising hundreds for the Chamber of Commerce.
This Valentine-themed dessert had cupcakes and candy.
