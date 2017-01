MORE LOCAL STORIES

Newmont Mining Corporation released a short statement on Jan. 26 regarding an accident at the Emigrant Mine. The night previously, rumors circulated about an employee death at the same mine. Newmont assured the Sun that no fatality occurred and that the employee in question was “unharmed.”

The statement read, “On January 25, a Newmont employee working at the Emigrant Mine in Elko County was standing on the deck of his loader while on break when a tire on the loader experienced a rare blow-out event. The employee was then evaluated by medical personnel. He was found to be unharmed and was subsequently released for return to work. Newmont is fully committed to understanding the circumstances that led to the incident and we remain dedicated to achieve an accident-free work environment.”