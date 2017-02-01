MORE LOCAL STORIES

Homepage | Classifieds | Community Resources | Jobs
An image.

A modern face to a historic space as round room renovation underway

Nevada Division of Forestry crew members paint the county commission chamber. New carpet and audio-visual equipment will also be installed during the round room renovation project.
Wednesday, February 01, 2017 1:00 AM
Soon after two new faces appeared on the three-person county commission last month, the board decided their meeting place was due for a face lift. Renovations already underway, and costing less than anticipated, should beautify and modernize the round room without sacrificing its historic appeal.
Lady Bulldogs avenge loss to Leopards, cruise past Jaguars
McDermitt's Marley Astor drives to the basket during Saturday's 57-35 win over Jackpot in McDermitt.
Wednesday, February 01, 2017 1:00 AM
MCDERMITT — The McDermitt High School girls basketball team finished up its final weekend at home this year with a pair of victories over Wells and Jackpot.
  • Obituary: Joe Lovato

    Obituary: Joe Lovato

    Joe Lovato, “Papa Joe,” beloved father, grandfather, brother, uncle and son passed away peacefully surrounded by family and friends January 19, 2017 at Renown Regional Medical Center in Reno, Nevada. 
  • Obituary: Cody James Gibson

    Obituary: Cody James Gibson

    Cody James Gibson passed away on January 24, 2017 in Twin Falls, Idaho. 
  • Union Township Justice Court

    Items in the Court Dispositions are compiled from public records contained in the Union Township Justice Court and the Sixth Judicial District Court. News4Nevada reports all felony hearings, misdemeanor convictions and dismissals for which the court releases information. When requested by the individual, N4N will post the person’s mug shot with their court disposition.

  • Winnemucca Police Blotter

    Items in the Police Blotter are compiled from public information contained in Winnemucca Police Department reports. News4Nevada reports all incidents about which law-enforcement agencies release information. Charges or citations listed in the blotter do not imply guilt, which is determined in court. Mug shots are provided by law enforcement as part of the public record. Persons arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

  • Humboldt County Sheriff's Report

    Items in the Sheriff’s Report are compiled from public information contained in the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office report. News4Nevada reports all incidents about which law-enforcement agencies release information. Charges or citations listed in the blotter do not imply guilt, which is determined in court. Mug shots are provided by law enforcement as part of the public record. Persons arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
  • How to control winter hay losses

    How to control winter hay losses

    Feeding hay to cattle is expensive. Recent analyses show that hay costs between $0.02 and $0.07 per pound of dry matter; usually more than double the cost for the same amount of nutrients from pasture.
  • Rick Riley story, “A New Life Has Begun” (part two)

    Rick Riley story, “A New Life Has Begun” (part two)

    The bullet tore through Rick's body, and it was only a small fraction of an inch from his Eternity. It went through his neck, clipped his spine, and his spinal column. He was alive, but paralyzed. The fight had started over almost nothing, and now Rick was near death, paralyzed, and with a bleak future facing him. What a predicament for one of the toughest guys in town. Was life going to be worth living?
  • Be Prepared; Be A Survivor

    Be Prepared; Be A Survivor

    A little history is in order; being raised during World War Two my family survived hard times by using everything they could grow, hunt, fish, gather, or trap. The old saying about a hog is; "Everything was used but the squeal."
Thinking About Health: Changing Obamacare Likely To Mean Higher Costs, Less Coverage – or Both
Monday, January 23, 2017 1:00 AM
Trudy Lieberman has been a journalist for 40 years. As part of a Columbia Journalism Review and Rural Health News project, she provides a bimonthly "Thinking About Health" column for rural newspapers.

