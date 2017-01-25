MORE LOCAL STORIES

Have you ever been stalked? Would you know if you were being stalked? Do you know someone who has or is being stalked? Stalking is illegal in ALL 50 states and the laws are in constant change as new ways to stalk people emerge. As we move around in our daily lives we never think someone is watching or waiting for us. We don’t expect people to take casual niceties as overtures of love. Stalking can cost you a job, your home and your sense of safety.

