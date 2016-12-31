Homepage | Classifieds | Community Resources | Jobs
An image.

Lovelock to celebrate incorporation centennial

Saturday, December 31, 2016 1:00 AM
Nearly a century ago, Lovelock was incorporated by the state of Nevada and city leaders plan to celebrate the centennial with special events. However, there will be competition along the I-80 corridor as the Winnemucca and Elko communities will also be celebrating a hundred years of incorporation.
Continue this story
READ MORE NEWS: Humboldt | Lander | Pershing | State

MORE LOCAL STORIES

READ MORE NEWS: Humboldt | Lander | Pershing | State

SPORTS

Lowry girls basketball team finishes second at Varsity Elite Tournament
Lowry’s Brooklyn Waller drives the lane for a shot against Reed.
Lowry’s Brooklyn Waller drives the lane for a shot against Reed.
Friday, December 30, 2016 1:00 AM
RENO — The Lowry High School girls basketball team didn’t have much time to celebrate Christmas at home, playing in the Varsity Elite Tournament in Reno this week.
Continue this story

Announcements

  • Obituary: George Penola

    Obituary: George Penola

    George Penola was born in Eureka, Nevada on January 16, 1942 to Hattie Allison. George Penola left us on December 26, 2016. He was preceded in death by his mother Hattie Allison Schaeffer, stepfather Floyd Schaeffer, wife Edna Penola, brothers Ray Penola, Aldeen Penola, and Bill Schaeffer.
  • Obituary: Allen Dale Gibson

    Obituary: Allen Dale Gibson

    Allen Dale Gibson, 65, of Reno, went to our heavenly father on Friday, December 16, 2016. Allen’s wishes were to be cremated and a memorial service will be held Saturday, April 1, 2017. He was born on March 19, 1951 in Rock Springs, Wyoming to Dale and Deon Gibson.
READ MORE ANNOUNCEMENTS: Obituaries | Birth Announcements | Other

For the Record

  • Union Township Justice Court

    Items in the Court Dispositions are compiled from public records contained in the Union Township Justice Court and the Sixth Judicial District Court. News4Nevada reports all felony hearings, misdemeanor convictions and dismissals for which the court releases information. When requested by the individual, N4N will post the person’s mug shot with their court disposition.

  • Winnemucca Police Blotter

    Items in the Police Blotter are compiled from public information contained in Winnemucca Police Department reports. News4Nevada reports all incidents about which law-enforcement agencies release information. Charges or citations listed in the blotter do not imply guilt, which is determined in court. Mug shots are provided by law enforcement as part of the public record. Persons arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

  • Humboldt County Sheriff's Report

    Items in the Sheriff’s Report are compiled from public information contained in the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office report. News4Nevada reports all incidents about which law-enforcement agencies release information. Charges or citations listed in the blotter do not imply guilt, which is determined in court. Mug shots are provided by law enforcement as part of the public record. Persons arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
READ MORE ITEMS OF RECORD: Humboldt | Lander | Pershing

Columnists

  • Remembering what is important

    Remembering what is important

    As 2016 comes to a rapid end, we take the time to reflect on the past while at the same time we look forward to the opportunities afforded us in the future. Being one of the “older” generation, I recall the days when the television only had a handful of channels, there were not home computers and cell phones were yet to be introduced. 
  • Leftovers

    Leftovers

    Bet you are thinking this is going to be about what to do with leftover turkey, ham, sweet potatoes and that oh so smooth chiffon punkin’ cheese cake. But although we could create a pile of talk about the mountains of extra luscious holiday green bean casserole and the stuffing we have stuffed ourselves with, my brain is taking another route. It’s still about Christmas though…
  • An Inspiration Moves On

    An Inspiration Moves On

    As 2016 winds up, we reflect on the homages we paid to great professionals and human beings we’ve long admired as they graciously ended their illustrious careers. They included Vin Scully, Tim Duncan and Charles Osgood. We’ll deeply miss the mastery and character with which they executed their crafts and enriched our lives.
READ MORE OPINION ITEMS: Columnists | Letters to the Editor

LIFESTYLE

Humboldt County Pets of the Week

Meet Benji. He is a sweet poodle mix, about three to four years old. Benji loves to just be in a lap or near to someone. He sits but does not stay follows you where ever you go. Benji has a bad habit, though — he likes to steal food. He will need help to learn to mind his manners.
Meet Benji. He is a sweet poodle mix, about three to four years old. Benji loves to just be in a lap or near to someone. He sits but does not stay follows you where ever you go. Benji has a bad habit, though — he likes to steal food. He will need help to learn to mind his manners.
Saturday, December 31, 2016 1:00 AM

These dogs are available from the Winnemucca City-County Animal Shelter.

Continue this story
Subscribe | Advertise | Contact Us | Sitemap | Lifestyles
Winnemucca Publishing
News4Nevada 1022 Grass Valley Rd. Winnemucca, NV 89445
All materials contained on this site are protected by United States copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published or broadcast without the prior written permission of Winnemucca Publishing
Software © 1998 - 2016 1up! Software, All Rights Reserved
Signup